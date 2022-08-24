On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
76
48
.613
_
_
4-6
W-3
45-20
31-28

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 76 48 .613 _ _ 4-6 W-3 45-20 31-28
Tampa Bay 67 55 .549 8 8-2 W-4 40-23 27-32
Toronto 66 55 .545 _ 6-4 W-1 36-25 30-30
Baltimore 64 58 .525 11 5-5 W-2 36-23 28-35
Boston 60 63 .488 15½ 7 5-5 L-2 29-31 31-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 65 56 .537 _ _ 6-4 W-1 32-25 33-31
Minnesota 62 59 .512 3 4 4-6 L-4 35-28 27-31
Chicago 62 61 .504 4 5 5-5 L-2 30-31 32-30
Kansas City 50 75 .400 17 18 3-7 L-1 30-35 20-40
Detroit 47 77 .379 19½ 20½ 4-6 L-1 28-35 19-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 79 45 .637 _ _ 6-4 W-2 40-18 39-27
Seattle 67 56 .545 11½ _ 6-4 W-1 32-26 35-30
Texas 56 67 .455 22½ 11 5-4 L-1 27-34 29-33
Los Angeles 52 71 .423 26½ 15 3-7 L-4 26-36 26-35
Oakland 45 79 .363 34 22½ 4-6 L-2 19-41 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 79 46 .632 _ _ 4-6 L-2 40-19 39-27
Atlanta 78 48 .619 +9½ 8-2 W-3 42-24 36-24
Philadelphia 68 55 .553 10 +1 5-5 W-2 35-29 33-26
Miami 54 69 .439 24 13 4-6 W-2 25-33 29-36
Washington 41 83 .331 37½ 26½ 4-6 L-3 19-44 22-39

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 71 52 .577 _ _ 9-1 W-1 40-21 31-31
Milwaukee 65 57 .533 4-6 L-1 31-24 34-33
Chicago 53 70 .431 18 14 6-4 L-1 27-37 26-33
Cincinnati 48 73 .397 22 18 4-6 L-2 26-36 22-37
Pittsburgh 47 77 .379 24½ 20½ 2-8 L-5 26-36 21-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 85 37 .697 _ _ 6-4 W-1 44-16 41-21
San Diego 68 57 .544 18½ _ 4-6 L-1 35-27 33-30
San Francisco 61 61 .500 24 6-4 W-2 34-29 27-32
Arizona 56 66 .459 29 10½ 5-5 W-1 32-32 24-34
Colorado 54 70 .435 32 13½ 3-6 W-1 36-31 18-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Colorado 7, Texas 6

Houston 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Miami 5, Oakland 3

        Read more: Sports News

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-12), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-6) at Houston (Garcia 10-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 7, Texas 6

St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Miami 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 1

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-10), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|31 FUN with the FAR℠ Season 9
8|31 Understanding Your FEHB & Medicare...
8|31 Cloudera DataFlow Roadshow
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories