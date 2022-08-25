All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|76
|48
|.613
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|45-20
|31-28
|Tampa Bay
|68
|55
|.553
|7½
|+1½
|8-2
|W-5
|41-23
|27-32
|Toronto
|67
|55
|.549
|8
|+1
|6-4
|W-2
|36-25
|31-30
|Baltimore
|64
|59
|.520
|11½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|36-24
|28-35
|Boston
|60
|64
|.484
|16
|7
|4-6
|L-3
|29-32
|31-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|66
|56
|.541
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|32-25
|34-31
|Chicago
|63
|61
|.508
|4
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|30-31
|33-30
|Minnesota
|62
|60
|.508
|4
|4
|4-6
|L-5
|35-28
|27-32
|Kansas City
|51
|75
|.405
|17
|17
|3-7
|W-1
|31-35
|20-40
|Detroit
|48
|77
|.384
|19½
|19½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-35
|19-42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|80
|45
|.640
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|41-18
|39-27
|Seattle
|67
|57
|.540
|12½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|32-27
|35-30
|Texas
|57
|67
|.460
|22½
|10
|6-4
|W-1
|27-34
|30-33
|Los Angeles
|52
|72
|.419
|27½
|15
|2-8
|L-5
|26-36
|26-36
|Oakland
|46
|79
|.368
|34
|21½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-41
|26-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|79
|46
|.632
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|40-19
|39-27
|Atlanta
|78
|48
|.619
|1½
|+10
|8-2
|W-3
|42-24
|36-24
|Philadelphia
|69
|55
|.556
|9½
|+2
|6-4
|W-3
|36-29
|33-26
|Miami
|54
|70
|.435
|24½
|13
|4-6
|L-1
|25-33
|29-37
|Washington
|42
|83
|.336
|37
|25½
|4-6
|W-1
|19-44
|23-39
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|71
|53
|.573
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|40-21
|31-32
|Milwaukee
|65
|58
|.528
|5½
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|31-24
|34-34
|Chicago
|54
|70
|.435
|17
|13
|7-3
|W-1
|28-37
|26-33
|Cincinnati
|48
|74
|.393
|22
|18
|4-6
|L-3
|26-36
|22-38
|Pittsburgh
|47
|77
|.379
|24
|20
|2-8
|L-5
|26-36
|21-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|86
|37
|.699
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|45-16
|41-21
|San Diego
|68
|58
|.540
|19½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|35-28
|33-30
|San Francisco
|61
|62
|.496
|25
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|34-29
|27-33
|Arizona
|56
|67
|.455
|30
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|32-32
|24-35
|Colorado
|54
|71
|.432
|33
|13½
|3-7
|L-1
|36-32
|18-39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, San Francisco 1
Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings
Texas 16, Colorado 4
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Cleveland 7, San Diego 0
Toronto 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings
Kansas City 5, Arizona 3
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-4) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 8-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 3-7) at Texas (Otto 5-8), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-6) at Oakland (Sears 5-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 8-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 6, San Francisco 1
Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings
Texas 16, Colorado 4
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Cleveland 7, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 1
Kansas City 5, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 2-10) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 7-4) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
