All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|77
|48
|.616
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|45-20
|32-28
|Tampa Bay
|69
|55
|.556
|7½
|+1½
|8-2
|W-6
|42-23
|27-32
|Toronto
|68
|56
|.548
|8½
|+½
|7-3
|L-1
|36-26
|32-30
|Baltimore
|65
|59
|.524
|11½
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|37-24
|28-35
|Boston
|60
|65
|.480
|17
|8
|4-6
|L-4
|29-33
|31-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|66
|57
|.537
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|32-25
|34-32
|Chicago
|63
|62
|.504
|4
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|30-31
|33-31
|Minnesota
|62
|61
|.504
|4
|5
|4-6
|L-6
|35-28
|27-33
|Kansas City
|51
|75
|.405
|16½
|17½
|3-7
|W-1
|31-35
|20-40
|Detroit
|48
|77
|.384
|19
|20
|5-5
|W-1
|29-35
|19-42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|81
|45
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|42-18
|39-27
|Seattle
|68
|57
|.544
|12½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|33-27
|35-30
|Texas
|57
|67
|.460
|23
|10½
|6-4
|W-1
|27-34
|30-33
|Los Angeles
|53
|73
|.421
|28
|15½
|2-8
|W-1
|26-36
|27-37
|Oakland
|46
|80
|.365
|35
|22½
|5-5
|L-1
|20-42
|26-38
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|81
|46
|.638
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|42-19
|39-27
|Atlanta
|78
|48
|.619
|2½
|+10
|8-2
|W-3
|42-24
|36-24
|Philadelphia
|71
|55
|.563
|9½
|+3
|6-4
|W-5
|38-29
|33-26
|Miami
|54
|70
|.435
|25½
|13
|4-6
|L-1
|25-33
|29-37
|Washington
|42
|84
|.333
|38½
|26
|4-6
|L-1
|19-45
|23-39
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|72
|53
|.576
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|40-21
|32-32
|Milwaukee
|65
|58
|.528
|6
|1½
|4-6
|L-2
|31-24
|34-34
|Chicago
|54
|71
|.432
|18
|13½
|6-4
|L-1
|28-38
|26-33
|Cincinnati
|49
|75
|.395
|22½
|18
|4-6
|W-1
|26-36
|23-39
|Pittsburgh
|47
|78
|.376
|25
|20½
|2-8
|L-6
|26-36
|21-42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|86
|37
|.699
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|45-16
|41-21
|San Diego
|68
|58
|.540
|19½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|35-28
|33-30
|San Francisco
|61
|62
|.496
|25
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|34-29
|27-33
|Arizona
|56
|67
|.455
|30
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|32-32
|24-35
|Colorado
|54
|73
|.425
|34
|14½
|3-7
|L-3
|36-32
|18-41
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings
Houston 6, Minnesota 3
Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Keuchel 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Urquidy 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 7, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Beede 1-3) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 11-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Washington (Espino 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
