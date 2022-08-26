Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
77
48
.616
_
_
5-5
W-4
45-20
32-28

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 77 48 .616 _ _ 5-5 W-4 45-20 32-28
Tampa Bay 69 55 .556 +1½ 8-2 W-6 42-23 27-32
Toronto 68 56 .548 7-3 L-1 36-26 32-30
Baltimore 65 59 .524 11½ 6-4 W-1 37-24 28-35
Boston 60 65 .480 17 8 4-6 L-4 29-33 31-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 66 57 .537 _ _ 6-4 L-1 32-25 34-32
Chicago 63 62 .504 4 5 4-6 L-1 30-31 33-31
Minnesota 62 61 .504 4 5 4-6 L-6 35-28 27-33
Kansas City 51 75 .405 16½ 17½ 3-7 W-1 31-35 20-40
Detroit 48 77 .384 19 20 5-5 W-1 29-35 19-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 81 45 .643 _ _ 6-4 W-4 42-18 39-27
Seattle 68 57 .544 12½ _ 6-4 W-1 33-27 35-30
Texas 57 67 .460 23 10½ 6-4 W-1 27-34 30-33
Los Angeles 53 73 .421 28 15½ 2-8 W-1 26-36 27-37
Oakland 46 80 .365 35 22½ 5-5 L-1 20-42 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 81 46 .638 _ _ 6-4 W-2 42-19 39-27
Atlanta 78 48 .619 +10 8-2 W-3 42-24 36-24
Philadelphia 71 55 .563 +3 6-4 W-5 38-29 33-26
Miami 54 70 .435 25½ 13 4-6 L-1 25-33 29-37
Washington 42 84 .333 38½ 26 4-6 L-1 19-45 23-39

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 72 53 .576 _ _ 8-2 W-1 40-21 32-32
Milwaukee 65 58 .528 6 4-6 L-2 31-24 34-34
Chicago 54 71 .432 18 13½ 6-4 L-1 28-38 26-33
Cincinnati 49 75 .395 22½ 18 4-6 W-1 26-36 23-39
Pittsburgh 47 78 .376 25 20½ 2-8 L-6 26-36 21-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 86 37 .699 _ _ 7-3 W-2 45-16 41-21
San Diego 68 58 .540 19½ _ 4-6 L-2 35-28 33-30
San Francisco 61 62 .496 25 5-5 L-1 34-29 27-33
Arizona 56 67 .455 30 10½ 4-6 L-1 32-32 24-35
Colorado 54 73 .425 34 14½ 3-7 L-3 36-32 18-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Houston 6, Minnesota 3

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Keuchel 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Urquidy 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-3) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 11-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Washington (Espino 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

