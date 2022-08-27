All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|45-20
|33-28
|Tampa Bay
|69
|56
|.552
|8½
|+½
|7-3
|L-1
|42-23
|27-33
|Toronto
|68
|56
|.548
|9
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|36-26
|32-30
|Baltimore
|66
|59
|.528
|11½
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|37-24
|29-35
|Boston
|61
|65
|.484
|17
|8
|4-6
|W-1
|30-33
|31-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|66
|58
|.532
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|32-25
|34-33
|Minnesota
|63
|61
|.508
|3
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|36-28
|27-33
|Chicago
|63
|63
|.500
|4
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|30-32
|33-31
|Kansas City
|51
|76
|.402
|16½
|18½
|3-7
|L-1
|31-36
|20-40
|Detroit
|48
|78
|.381
|19
|21
|5-5
|L-1
|29-35
|19-43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|81
|46
|.638
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|42-19
|39-27
|Seattle
|69
|57
|.548
|11½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|34-27
|35-30
|Texas
|58
|67
|.464
|22
|10½
|6-4
|W-2
|28-34
|30-33
|Los Angeles
|53
|73
|.421
|27½
|16
|2-8
|W-1
|26-36
|27-37
|Oakland
|46
|81
|.362
|35
|23½
|4-6
|L-2
|20-43
|26-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|81
|46
|.638
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|42-19
|39-27
|Atlanta
|79
|48
|.622
|2
|+10
|8-2
|W-4
|42-24
|37-24
|Philadelphia
|71
|55
|.563
|9½
|+2½
|6-4
|W-5
|38-29
|33-26
|Miami
|54
|71
|.432
|26
|14
|4-6
|L-2
|25-34
|29-37
|Washington
|42
|84
|.333
|38½
|26½
|4-6
|L-1
|19-45
|23-39
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|72
|54
|.571
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|40-22
|32-32
|Milwaukee
|65
|59
|.524
|6
|2½
|4-6
|L-3
|31-25
|34-34
|Chicago
|55
|71
|.437
|17
|13½
|6-4
|W-1
|28-38
|27-33
|Cincinnati
|49
|75
|.395
|22
|18½
|4-6
|W-1
|26-36
|23-39
|Pittsburgh
|47
|78
|.376
|24½
|21
|2-8
|L-6
|26-36
|21-42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|87
|37
|.702
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|45-16
|42-21
|San Diego
|69
|58
|.543
|19½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|35-28
|34-30
|San Francisco
|61
|63
|.492
|26
|6½
|4-6
|L-2
|34-29
|27-34
|Arizona
|57
|67
|.460
|30
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|32-32
|25-35
|Colorado
|54
|73
|.425
|34½
|15
|3-7
|L-3
|36-32
|18-41
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Texas 7, Detroit 6
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Logue 3-8), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 7, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-7) at Miami (Cabrera 4-1), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-17), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-8), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-3), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 9-5), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
