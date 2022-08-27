On Air: Safe Money Radio
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 78 48 .619 _ _ 6-4 W-5 45-20 33-28
Tampa Bay 69 56 .552 7-3 L-1 42-23 27-33
Toronto 68 56 .548 9 _ 7-3 L-1 36-26 32-30
Baltimore 66 59 .528 11½ 6-4 W-2 37-24 29-35
Boston 61 65 .484 17 8 4-6 W-1 30-33 31-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 66 58 .532 _ _ 5-5 L-2 32-25 34-33
Minnesota 63 61 .508 3 5 4-6 W-1 36-28 27-33
Chicago 63 63 .500 4 6 3-7 L-2 30-32 33-31
Kansas City 51 76 .402 16½ 18½ 3-7 L-1 31-36 20-40
Detroit 48 78 .381 19 21 5-5 L-1 29-35 19-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 81 46 .638 _ _ 6-4 L-1 42-19 39-27
Seattle 69 57 .548 11½ _ 7-3 W-2 34-27 35-30
Texas 58 67 .464 22 10½ 6-4 W-2 28-34 30-33
Los Angeles 53 73 .421 27½ 16 2-8 W-1 26-36 27-37
Oakland 46 81 .362 35 23½ 4-6 L-2 20-43 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 81 46 .638 _ _ 6-4 W-2 42-19 39-27
Atlanta 79 48 .622 2 +10 8-2 W-4 42-24 37-24
Philadelphia 71 55 .563 +2½ 6-4 W-5 38-29 33-26
Miami 54 71 .432 26 14 4-6 L-2 25-34 29-37
Washington 42 84 .333 38½ 26½ 4-6 L-1 19-45 23-39

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 72 54 .571 _ _ 7-3 L-1 40-22 32-32
Milwaukee 65 59 .524 6 4-6 L-3 31-25 34-34
Chicago 55 71 .437 17 13½ 6-4 W-1 28-38 27-33
Cincinnati 49 75 .395 22 18½ 4-6 W-1 26-36 23-39
Pittsburgh 47 78 .376 24½ 21 2-8 L-6 26-36 21-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 87 37 .702 _ _ 7-3 W-3 45-16 42-21
San Diego 69 58 .543 19½ _ 4-6 W-1 35-28 34-30
San Francisco 61 63 .492 26 4-6 L-2 34-29 27-34
Arizona 57 67 .460 30 10½ 4-6 W-1 32-32 25-35
Colorado 54 73 .425 34½ 15 3-7 L-3 36-32 18-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Texas 7, Detroit 6

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Logue 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-7) at Miami (Cabrera 4-1), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-17), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-3), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

