Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 78 49 .614 _ _ 6-4 L-1 45-20 33-29
Tampa Bay 70 57 .551 8 +1½ 7-3 W-1 42-23 28-34
Toronto 68 58 .540 _ 6-4 L-3 36-28 32-30
Baltimore 67 59 .532 10½ 1 6-4 W-3 37-24 30-35
Boston 62 66 .484 16½ 7 3-7 L-1 31-34 31-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 67 58 .536 _ _ 5-5 W-1 32-25 35-33
Minnesota 64 61 .512 3 4-6 W-2 37-28 27-33
Chicago 63 65 .492 6 2-8 L-4 30-34 33-31
Kansas City 51 77 .398 17½ 18 3-7 L-2 31-37 20-40
Detroit 49 78 .386 19 19½ 6-4 W-1 29-35 20-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 81 47 .633 _ _ 6-4 L-2 42-20 39-27
Seattle 69 58 .543 11½ 6-4 L-1 34-28 35-30
Texas 58 68 .460 22 10 6-4 L-1 28-35 30-33
Los Angeles 55 73 .430 26 14 4-6 W-3 26-36 29-37
Oakland 47 81 .367 34 22 4-6 W-1 21-43 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 82 47 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-1 43-20 39-27
Atlanta 79 49 .617 +9 7-3 L-1 42-24 37-25
Philadelphia 72 56 .563 +2 7-3 L-1 39-30 33-26
Miami 55 72 .433 26 14½ 3-7 L-1 26-35 29-37
Washington 43 85 .336 38½ 27 4-6 W-1 20-46 23-39

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 73 54 .575 _ _ 7-3 W-1 41-22 32-32
Milwaukee 66 59 .528 6 4-6 W-1 32-25 34-34
Chicago 55 72 .433 18 14½ 5-5 L-1 28-38 27-34
Cincinnati 50 76 .397 22½ 19 4-6 L-1 26-36 24-40
Pittsburgh 48 79 .378 25 21½ 3-7 W-1 26-36 22-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 88 38 .698 _ _ 7-3 W-1 45-16 43-22
San Diego 70 58 .547 19 _ 5-5 W-2 35-28 35-30
San Francisco 61 64 .488 26½ 3-7 L-3 34-29 27-35
Arizona 59 67 .468 29 10 6-4 W-3 32-32 27-35
Colorado 55 74 .426 34½ 15½ 4-6 W-1 36-32 19-42

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Texas 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-6), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1) at Miami (López 8-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 4-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

