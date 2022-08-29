Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 29, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
78
50
.609
_
_
5-5
L-2
45-20
33-30

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 78 50 .609 _ _ 5-5 L-2 45-20 33-30
Tampa Bay 70 57 .551 +1 7-3 W-1 42-23 28-34
Toronto 69 58 .543 _ 6-4 W-1 37-28 32-30
Baltimore 67 60 .528 10½ 2 6-4 L-1 37-24 30-36
Boston 62 67 .481 16½ 8 3-7 L-2 31-34 31-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 67 59 .532 _ _ 5-5 L-1 32-25 35-34
Minnesota 66 61 .520 3 4-6 W-4 39-28 27-33
Chicago 63 65 .492 5 2-8 L-4 30-34 33-31
Kansas City 52 77 .403 16½ 18 4-6 W-1 32-37 20-40
Detroit 50 78 .391 18 19½ 6-4 W-2 29-35 21-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 82 47 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-1 43-20 39-27
Seattle 70 58 .547 11½ 6-4 W-1 35-28 35-30
Texas 58 69 .457 23 11 6-4 L-2 28-36 30-33
Los Angeles 55 73 .430 26½ 14½ 4-6 W-3 26-36 29-37
Oakland 48 81 .372 34 22 5-5 W-2 22-43 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 82 47 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-1 43-20 39-27
Atlanta 79 50 .612 3 +9 7-3 L-2 42-24 37-26
Philadelphia 72 56 .563 +2½ 7-3 L-1 39-30 33-26
Miami 55 73 .430 26½ 14½ 3-7 L-2 26-36 29-37
Washington 43 85 .336 38½ 26½ 4-6 W-1 20-46 23-39

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 74 54 .578 _ _ 7-3 W-2 42-22 32-32
Milwaukee 67 59 .532 6 5-5 W-2 33-25 34-34
Chicago 55 74 .426 19½ 15 3-7 L-3 28-38 27-36
Cincinnati 50 76 .397 23 18½ 4-6 L-1 26-36 24-40
Pittsburgh 48 79 .378 25½ 21 3-7 W-1 26-36 22-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 89 38 .701 _ _ 8-2 W-2 45-16 44-22
San Diego 70 59 .543 20 _ 5-5 L-1 35-28 35-31
San Francisco 61 65 .484 27½ 2-8 L-4 34-29 27-36
Arizona 59 67 .468 29½ 6-4 W-3 32-32 27-35
Colorado 55 74 .426 35 15 4-6 W-1 36-32 19-42

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

        Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on multiple fronts as they work to mitigate climate risks and meet the administration’s environmental goals. This ebook takes a look at efforts across government to hit net-zero milestones and how OMB will measure success.

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Detroit 9, Texas 8

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Watkins 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 10-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seattle (Kirby 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-5) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 13-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Hudson 7-6) at Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-10) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 5-7) at San Francisco (Webb 11-7), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|5 DigiMarCon Ireland 2022 - Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories