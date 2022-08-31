All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|79
|51
|.608
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|45-20
|34-31
|Tampa Bay
|71
|57
|.555
|7
|+1
|8-2
|W-2
|42-23
|29-34
|Toronto
|70
|58
|.547
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|38-28
|32-30
|Baltimore
|67
|61
|.523
|11
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|37-24
|30-37
|Boston
|62
|68
|.477
|17
|9
|3-7
|L-3
|31-34
|31-34
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|68
|59
|.535
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|33-25
|35-34
|Minnesota
|67
|61
|.523
|1½
|3
|5-5
|W-5
|40-28
|27-33
|Chicago
|63
|66
|.488
|6
|7½
|2-8
|L-5
|30-35
|33-31
|Kansas City
|53
|77
|.408
|16½
|18
|5-5
|W-2
|32-37
|21-40
|Detroit
|50
|79
|.388
|19
|20½
|5-5
|L-1
|29-36
|21-43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|83
|47
|.638
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|43-20
|40-27
|Seattle
|71
|58
|.550
|11½
|+½
|6-4
|W-2
|35-28
|36-30
|Texas
|58
|70
|.453
|24
|12
|5-5
|L-3
|28-37
|30-33
|Los Angeles
|56
|74
|.431
|27
|15
|4-6
|L-1
|27-37
|29-37
|Oakland
|49
|81
|.377
|34
|22
|6-4
|W-3
|22-43
|27-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|82
|48
|.631
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|43-21
|39-27
|Atlanta
|79
|51
|.608
|3
|+7½
|6-4
|L-3
|42-25
|37-26
|Philadelphia
|72
|58
|.554
|10
|+½
|6-4
|L-3
|39-30
|33-28
|Miami
|55
|74
|.426
|26½
|16
|3-7
|L-3
|26-37
|29-37
|Washington
|43
|86
|.333
|38½
|28
|4-6
|L-1
|20-47
|23-39
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|75
|55
|.577
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|42-22
|33-33
|Milwaukee
|68
|60
|.531
|6
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|34-26
|34-34
|Chicago
|55
|75
|.423
|20
|16½
|3-7
|L-4
|28-38
|27-37
|Cincinnati
|51
|77
|.398
|23
|19½
|4-6
|W-1
|27-37
|24-40
|Pittsburgh
|49
|80
|.380
|25½
|22
|2-8
|W-1
|26-36
|23-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|90
|38
|.703
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|45-16
|45-22
|San Diego
|72
|59
|.550
|19½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|35-28
|37-31
|Arizona
|61
|67
|.477
|29
|9½
|6-4
|W-5
|34-32
|27-35
|San Francisco
|61
|67
|.477
|29
|9½
|2-8
|L-6
|34-31
|27-36
|Colorado
|56
|74
|.431
|35
|15½
|5-5
|W-2
|36-32
|20-42
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Seattle 9, Detroit 3
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Oakland 10, Washington 6
Houston 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 10, Boston 5
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7
N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 4
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Boston (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Oakland 10, Washington 6
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 3, Atlanta 2
Arizona 12, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 4, San Francisco 3
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 8-4), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 11-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
