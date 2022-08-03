Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|37
|.654
|_
|Toronto
|58
|46
|.558
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|55
|49
|.529
|13½
|Baltimore
|53
|51
|.510
|15½
|Boston
|53
|52
|.505
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|55
|49
|.529
|_
|Cleveland
|53
|50
|.515
|1½
|Chicago
|52
|51
|.505
|2½
|Detroit
|42
|64
|.396
|14
|Kansas City
|41
|63
|.394
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|38
|.638
|_
|Seattle
|57
|49
|.538
|10½
|Texas
|46
|57
|.447
|20
|Los Angeles
|44
|59
|.427
|22
|Oakland
|39
|66
|.371
|28
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|65
|38
|.631
|_
|Atlanta
|63
|42
|.600
|3
|Philadelphia
|56
|48
|.538
|9½
|Miami
|47
|57
|.452
|18½
|Washington
|36
|69
|.343
|30
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|46
|.553
|_
|St. Louis
|55
|48
|.534
|2
|Cincinnati
|42
|61
|.408
|15
|Chicago
|41
|61
|.402
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|62
|.398
|16
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|70
|33
|.680
|_
|San Diego
|60
|46
|.566
|11½
|San Francisco
|51
|53
|.490
|19½
|Arizona
|46
|57
|.447
|24
|Colorado
|46
|60
|.434
|25½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
Detroit 5, Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Houston 1
Baltimore 8, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Junk 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 14-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-9), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 11-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4) at Texas (Ragans 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game
Cincinnati 2, Miami 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Arizona 6, Cleveland 3
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 5
San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 3:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 6-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-3) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at St. Louis (Quintana 3-5), 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
