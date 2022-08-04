Baseball Glance

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
70
36
.660
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 70 36 .660 _
Toronto 58 46 .558 11
Tampa Bay 55 49 .529 14
Baltimore 54 51 .514 15½
Boston 53 53 .500 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 55 49 .529 _
Cleveland 54 50 .519 1
Chicago 53 51 .510 2
Detroit 42 64 .396 14
Kansas City 41 64 .390 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 68 38 .642 _
Seattle 57 49 .538 11
Texas 46 58 .442 21
Los Angeles 44 60 .423 23
Oakland 40 66 .377 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 66 38 .635 _
Atlanta 63 42 .600
Philadelphia 56 48 .538 10
Miami 48 57 .457 18½
Washington 36 70 .340 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 48 .543 _
St. Louis 56 48 .538 ½
Pittsburgh 43 62 .410 14
Cincinnati 42 62 .404 14½
Chicago 41 62 .398 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 71 33 .683 _
San Diego 61 46 .570 11½
San Francisco 51 54 .486 20½
Arizona 46 58 .442 25
Colorado 46 61 .430 26½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1

Houston 6, Boston 1

Baltimore 6, Texas 3

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-4) at Texas (Otto 4-7), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5

Miami 3, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

San Diego 9, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dugger 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 12-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

