Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|39
|.642
|_
|Toronto
|60
|48
|.556
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|50
|.537
|11½
|Baltimore
|56
|52
|.519
|13½
|Boston
|54
|56
|.491
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|57
|51
|.528
|_
|Cleveland
|56
|52
|.519
|1
|Chicago
|55
|53
|.509
|2
|Kansas City
|44
|65
|.404
|13½
|Detroit
|43
|67
|.391
|15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|40
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|58
|51
|.532
|11½
|Texas
|48
|60
|.444
|21
|Los Angeles
|46
|62
|.426
|23
|Oakland
|41
|67
|.380
|28
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|69
|39
|.639
|_
|Atlanta
|64
|45
|.587
|5½
|Philadelphia
|60
|48
|.556
|9
|Miami
|49
|59
|.454
|20
|Washington
|36
|74
|.327
|34
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|60
|48
|.556
|_
|Milwaukee
|58
|50
|.537
|2
|Cincinnati
|44
|63
|.411
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|44
|64
|.407
|16
|Chicago
|43
|64
|.402
|16½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|74
|33
|.692
|_
|San Diego
|61
|49
|.555
|14½
|San Francisco
|52
|55
|.486
|22
|Arizona
|47
|59
|.443
|26½
|Colorado
|48
|62
|.436
|27½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Houston 1
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 5, Boston 4
Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 1, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 13, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-4) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 11, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2, 2nd game
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 13, Washington 1
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Dunn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-5), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Beede 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
