Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
71
41
.634
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 71 41 .634 _
Toronto 60 50 .545 10
Baltimore 58 52 .527 12
Tampa Bay 58 52 .527 12
Boston 54 58 .482 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 58 52 .527 _
Minnesota 57 53 .518 1
Chicago 56 55 .505
Kansas City 46 66 .411 13
Detroit 43 69 .384 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 71 41 .634 _
Seattle 61 52 .540 10½
Texas 49 61 .445 21
Los Angeles 49 63 .438 22
Oakland 41 71 .366 30

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 73 39 .652 _
Atlanta 66 46 .589 7
Philadelphia 62 48 .564 10
Miami 49 61 .445 23
Washington 37 76 .327 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 61 49 .555 _
Milwaukee 60 50 .545 1
Chicago 45 65 .409 16
Pittsburgh 45 66 .405 16½
Cincinnati 44 66 .400 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 77 33 .700 _
San Diego 63 51 .553 16
San Francisco 54 57 .486 23½
Arizona 50 60 .455 27
Colorado 49 64 .434 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 8, Houston 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 8-5) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 7-9) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Houston (Garcia 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, San Francisco 7

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

St. Louis 9, Colorado 5

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 10-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-4) at Washington (Abbott 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 8-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6) at San Francisco (Rodón 10-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Top Stories