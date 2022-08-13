On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
71
42
.628
_

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 71 42 .628 _
Toronto 60 51 .541 10
Baltimore 59 53 .527 11½
Tampa Bay 58 53 .523 12
Boston 56 58 .491 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 60 52 .536 _
Minnesota 58 53 .523
Chicago 57 56 .504
Kansas City 47 67 .412 14
Detroit 43 71 .377 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 73 41 .640 _
Seattle 62 52 .544 11
Texas 49 63 .438 23
Los Angeles 49 64 .434 23½
Oakland 41 72 .363 31½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 73 40 .646 _
Atlanta 67 46 .593 6
Philadelphia 63 49 .563
Miami 50 62 .446 22½
Washington 37 77 .325 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 62 50 .554 _
Milwaukee 60 51 .541
Chicago 46 65 .414 15½
Pittsburgh 45 68 .398 17½
Cincinnati 44 67 .396 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 78 33 .703 _
San Diego 64 51 .557 16
San Francisco 55 57 .491 23½
Arizona 51 61 .455 27½
Colorado 51 64 .443 29

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

Houston 7, Oakland 5

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 9-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-9) at Houston (Javier 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 9-3), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-2) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

San Diego 10, Washington 5

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 3

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Snell 4-6) at Washington (Espino 0-4), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 2-6), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5) at Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 9-7), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-9), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Colorado (Feltner 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9) at San Francisco (Wood 8-9), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|19 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOT -...
8|19 MINDHUNTER #5 Meeting the Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories