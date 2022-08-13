Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
71
42
.628
_
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|71
|42
|.628
|_
|Toronto
|60
|51
|.541
|10
|Baltimore
|59
|53
|.527
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|53
|.523
|12
|Boston
|56
|58
|.491
|15½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|60
|52
|.536
|_
|Minnesota
|58
|53
|.523
|1½
|Chicago
|57
|56
|.504
|3½
|Kansas City
|47
|67
|.412
|14
|Detroit
|43
|71
|.377
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|41
|.640
|_
|Seattle
|62
|52
|.544
|11
|Texas
|49
|63
|.438
|23
|Los Angeles
|49
|64
|.434
|23½
|Oakland
|41
|72
|.363
|31½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|40
|.646
|_
|Atlanta
|67
|46
|.593
|6
|Philadelphia
|63
|49
|.563
|9½
|Miami
|50
|62
|.446
|22½
|Washington
|37
|77
|.325
|36½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|62
|50
|.554
|_
|Milwaukee
|60
|51
|.541
|1½
|Chicago
|46
|65
|.414
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|45
|68
|.398
|17½
|Cincinnati
|44
|67
|.396
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|33
|.703
|_
|San Diego
|64
|51
|.557
|16
|San Francisco
|55
|57
|.491
|23½
|Arizona
|51
|61
|.455
|27½
|Colorado
|51
|64
|.443
|29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Toronto 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0
Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3
Houston 7, Oakland 5
Seattle 6, Texas 2
Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Bieber 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 9-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 6-9) at Houston (Javier 6-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 9-3), 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-3), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-2) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
San Diego 10, Washington 5
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 3
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego (Snell 4-6) at Washington (Espino 0-4), 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 2-6), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5) at Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 9-7), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-9), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Colorado (Feltner 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9) at San Francisco (Wood 8-9), 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
