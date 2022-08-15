Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
72
43
.626
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|72
|43
|.626
|_
|Toronto
|61
|52
|.540
|10
|Tampa Bay
|60
|53
|.531
|11
|Baltimore
|59
|55
|.518
|12½
|Boston
|57
|59
|.491
|15½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|61
|53
|.535
|_
|Chicago
|59
|56
|.513
|2½
|Minnesota
|58
|55
|.513
|2½
|Kansas City
|48
|68
|.414
|14
|Detroit
|43
|73
|.371
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|41
|.647
|_
|Seattle
|62
|54
|.534
|13
|Texas
|51
|63
|.447
|23
|Los Angeles
|51
|64
|.443
|23½
|Oakland
|41
|74
|.357
|33½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|75
|40
|.652
|_
|Atlanta
|70
|46
|.603
|5½
|Philadelphia
|63
|51
|.553
|11½
|Miami
|50
|65
|.435
|25
|Washington
|38
|78
|.328
|37½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|63
|51
|.553
|_
|Milwaukee
|61
|52
|.540
|1½
|Chicago
|47
|66
|.416
|15½
|Cincinnati
|45
|68
|.398
|17½
|Pittsburgh
|45
|70
|.391
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|79
|34
|.699
|_
|San Diego
|65
|52
|.556
|16
|San Francisco
|57
|57
|.500
|22½
|Arizona
|53
|61
|.465
|26½
|Colorado
|51
|66
|.436
|30
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 7, Toronto 2
Houston 6, Oakland 3
Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Texas 5, Seattle 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 4-4) at Toronto (Manoah 12-5), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Hill 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-10), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 3-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 15-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
San Diego 6, Washington 0
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Atlanta 3, Miami 1
Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Arizona 7, Colorado 4
San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 7
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Gibson 7-5) at Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 6-6) at Miami (Cabrera 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Washington (Corbin 4-16), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.