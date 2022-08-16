Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|72
|44
|.621
|_
|Tampa Bay
|61
|53
|.535
|10
|Toronto
|61
|53
|.535
|10
|Baltimore
|60
|55
|.522
|11½
|Boston
|57
|59
|.491
|15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|62
|54
|.534
|_
|Minnesota
|59
|55
|.518
|2
|Chicago
|60
|56
|.517
|2
|Kansas City
|48
|69
|.410
|14½
|Detroit
|44
|74
|.373
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|42
|.641
|_
|Seattle
|63
|54
|.538
|12
|Texas
|52
|63
|.452
|22
|Los Angeles
|51
|65
|.440
|23½
|Oakland
|41
|75
|.353
|33½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|75
|41
|.647
|_
|Atlanta
|71
|46
|.607
|4½
|Philadelphia
|64
|51
|.557
|10½
|Miami
|51
|65
|.440
|24
|Washington
|39
|78
|.333
|36½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|63
|51
|.553
|_
|Milwaukee
|61
|53
|.535
|2
|Chicago
|47
|67
|.412
|16
|Cincinnati
|45
|69
|.395
|18
|Pittsburgh
|45
|70
|.391
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|80
|34
|.702
|_
|San Diego
|65
|53
|.551
|17
|San Francisco
|58
|57
|.504
|22½
|Arizona
|53
|62
|.461
|27½
|Colorado
|51
|66
|.436
|30½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game
Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Baltimore 7, Toronto 3
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2
Texas 2, Oakland 1
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Lynch 4-7) at Minnesota (Mahle 6-7), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 3-1) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Texas (Ragans 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3
Miami 3, San Diego 0
Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 6, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 4-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-4), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-3), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 14-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
