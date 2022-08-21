Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|74
|48
|.607
|_
|Tampa Bay
|65
|55
|.542
|8
|Toronto
|65
|55
|.542
|8
|Baltimore
|62
|58
|.517
|11
|Boston
|60
|61
|.496
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|64
|56
|.533
|_
|Minnesota
|62
|57
|.521
|1½
|Chicago
|62
|59
|.512
|2½
|Kansas City
|49
|74
|.398
|16½
|Detroit
|47
|76
|.382
|18½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|45
|.634
|_
|Seattle
|66
|55
|.545
|11
|Texas
|55
|66
|.455
|22
|Los Angeles
|52
|69
|.430
|25
|Oakland
|44
|77
|.364
|33
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|44
|.642
|_
|Atlanta
|75
|48
|.610
|4
|Philadelphia
|66
|55
|.545
|12
|Miami
|52
|68
|.433
|25½
|Washington
|41
|82
|.333
|38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|68
|51
|.571
|_
|Milwaukee
|64
|56
|.533
|4½
|Chicago
|52
|68
|.433
|16½
|Cincinnati
|48
|71
|.403
|20
|Pittsburgh
|47
|74
|.388
|22
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|83
|36
|.697
|_
|San Diego
|68
|56
|.548
|17½
|San Francisco
|60
|61
|.496
|24
|Arizona
|55
|65
|.458
|28½
|Colorado
|53
|70
|.431
|32
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2
Houston 5, Atlanta 4
Texas 7, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Minnesota (Gray 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings
Colorado 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0
St. Louis 16, Arizona 7
San Diego 2, Washington 1
Sunday’s Games
Houston 5, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9
San Diego 2, Washington 1
San Francisco 9, Colorado 8, 11 innings
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-1) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
