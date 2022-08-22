Trending:
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
75
48
.610
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 75 48 .610 _
Tampa Bay 66 55 .545 8
Toronto 65 55 .542
Baltimore 63 58 .521 11
Boston 60 62 .492 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _
Minnesota 62 58 .517 2
Chicago 62 60 .508 3
Kansas City 50 74 .403 16
Detroit 47 76 .382 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 78 45 .634 _
Seattle 66 56 .541 11½
Texas 56 66 .459 21½
Los Angeles 52 70 .426 25½
Oakland 45 77 .369 32½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 79 45 .637 _
Atlanta 75 48 .610
Philadelphia 66 55 .545 11½
Miami 52 69 .430 25½
Washington 41 82 .333 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 70 51 .579 _
Milwaukee 64 56 .533
Chicago 52 69 .430 18
Cincinnati 48 71 .403 21
Pittsburgh 47 74 .388 23

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 36 .700 _
San Diego 68 56 .548 18
San Francisco 60 61 .496 24½
Arizona 55 66 .455 29½
Colorado 53 70 .431 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 0

Oakland 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 5, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Baltimore (Voth 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (Winckowski 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 2, Washington 1

San Francisco 9, Colorado 8, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Arizona 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 11-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-3), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 15-1), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.

Top Stories