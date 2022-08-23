Trending:
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
75
48
.610
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 75 48 .610 _
Tampa Bay 66 55 .545 8
Toronto 65 55 .542
Baltimore 63 58 .521 11
Boston 60 62 .492 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _
Minnesota 62 58 .517 2
Chicago 62 60 .508 3
Kansas City 50 74 .403 16
Detroit 47 76 .382 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 78 45 .634 _
Seattle 66 56 .541 11½
Texas 56 66 .459 21½
Los Angeles 52 70 .426 25½
Oakland 45 78 .366 33

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 79 45 .637 _
Atlanta 76 48 .613 3
Philadelphia 67 55 .549 11
Miami 53 69 .434 25
Washington 41 82 .333 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 70 51 .579 _
Milwaukee 65 56 .537 5
Chicago 52 69 .430 18
Cincinnati 48 72 .400 21½
Pittsburgh 47 75 .385 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 37 .694 _
San Diego 68 56 .548 17½
San Francisco 60 61 .496 24
Arizona 55 66 .455 29
Colorado 53 70 .431 32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

Miami 3, Oakland 0

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-7) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 7-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-4), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 3, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-9), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-1), 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Top Stories