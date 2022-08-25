Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|76
|48
|.613
|_
|Tampa Bay
|68
|55
|.553
|7½
|Toronto
|67
|55
|.549
|8
|Baltimore
|64
|59
|.520
|11½
|Boston
|60
|64
|.484
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|66
|56
|.541
|_
|Chicago
|63
|61
|.508
|4
|Minnesota
|62
|60
|.508
|4
|Kansas City
|51
|75
|.405
|17
|Detroit
|48
|77
|.384
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|45
|.640
|_
|Seattle
|67
|57
|.540
|12½
|Texas
|57
|67
|.460
|22½
|Los Angeles
|52
|72
|.419
|27½
|Oakland
|46
|79
|.368
|34
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|46
|.632
|_
|Atlanta
|78
|48
|.619
|1½
|Philadelphia
|69
|55
|.556
|9½
|Miami
|54
|70
|.435
|24½
|Washington
|42
|83
|.336
|37
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|71
|53
|.573
|_
|Milwaukee
|65
|58
|.528
|5½
|Chicago
|54
|70
|.435
|17
|Cincinnati
|48
|74
|.393
|22
|Pittsburgh
|47
|77
|.379
|24
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|37
|.699
|_
|San Diego
|68
|58
|.540
|19½
|San Francisco
|61
|62
|.496
|25
|Arizona
|56
|67
|.455
|30
|Colorado
|54
|71
|.432
|33
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, San Francisco 1
Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings
Texas 16, Colorado 4
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Cleveland 7, San Diego 0
Toronto 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings
Kansas City 5, Arizona 3
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-4) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 8-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 3-7) at Texas (Otto 5-8), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-6) at Oakland (Sears 5-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 8-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 6, San Francisco 1
Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings
Texas 16, Colorado 4
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Cleveland 7, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 1
Kansas City 5, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 2-10) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 7-4) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
