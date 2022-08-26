On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
77
48
.616
_

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 77 48 .616 _
Tampa Bay 69 55 .556
Toronto 68 55 .553 8
Baltimore 65 59 .524 11½
Boston 60 65 .480 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 66 57 .537 _
Chicago 63 62 .504 4
Minnesota 62 61 .504 4
Kansas City 51 75 .405 16½
Detroit 48 77 .384 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 81 45 .643 _
Seattle 68 57 .544 12½
Texas 57 67 .460 23
Los Angeles 52 73 .416 28½
Oakland 46 80 .365 35

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 80 46 .635 _
Atlanta 78 48 .619 2
Philadelphia 70 55 .560
Miami 54 70 .435 25
Washington 42 83 .336 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 72 53 .576 _
Milwaukee 65 58 .528 6
Chicago 54 71 .432 18
Cincinnati 48 75 .390 23
Pittsburgh 47 77 .379 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 86 37 .699 _
San Diego 68 58 .540 19½
San Francisco 61 62 .496 25
Arizona 56 67 .455 30
Colorado 54 72 .429 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Houston 6, Minnesota 3

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Javier 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-3) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 11-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Washington (Espino 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Top Stories