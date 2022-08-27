On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
78
48
.619
_

        Insight by APC Schneider Electric: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 78 48 .619 _
Tampa Bay 69 56 .552
Toronto 68 56 .548 9
Baltimore 66 59 .528 11½
Boston 61 65 .484 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 66 58 .532 _
Minnesota 63 61 .508 3
Chicago 63 63 .500 4
Kansas City 51 76 .402 16½
Detroit 48 78 .381 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 81 46 .638 _
Seattle 69 57 .548 11½
Texas 58 67 .464 22
Los Angeles 53 73 .421 27½
Oakland 46 81 .362 35

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 81 46 .638 _
Atlanta 79 48 .622 2
Philadelphia 71 55 .563
Miami 54 71 .432 26
Washington 42 84 .333 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 72 54 .571 _
Milwaukee 65 59 .524 6
Chicago 55 71 .437 17
Cincinnati 49 75 .395 22
Pittsburgh 47 78 .376 24½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 87 37 .702 _
San Diego 69 58 .543 19½
San Francisco 61 63 .492 26
Arizona 57 67 .460 30
Colorado 54 73 .425 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Texas 7, Detroit 6

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Logue 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-7) at Miami (Cabrera 4-1), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-17), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-3), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News