Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
78
50
.609
_
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|50
|.609
|_
|Tampa Bay
|70
|57
|.551
|7½
|Toronto
|68
|58
|.540
|9
|Baltimore
|67
|60
|.528
|10½
|Boston
|62
|66
|.484
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|59
|.532
|_
|Minnesota
|65
|61
|.516
|2
|Chicago
|63
|65
|.492
|5
|Kansas City
|52
|77
|.403
|16½
|Detroit
|50
|78
|.391
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|70
|58
|.547
|11½
|Texas
|58
|69
|.457
|23
|Los Angeles
|55
|73
|.430
|26½
|Oakland
|48
|81
|.372
|34
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|Atlanta
|79
|50
|.612
|3
|Philadelphia
|72
|56
|.563
|9½
|Miami
|55
|72
|.433
|26
|Washington
|43
|85
|.336
|38½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|74
|54
|.578
|_
|Milwaukee
|67
|59
|.532
|6
|Chicago
|55
|73
|.430
|19
|Cincinnati
|50
|76
|.397
|23
|Pittsburgh
|48
|79
|.378
|25½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|88
|38
|.698
|_
|San Diego
|70
|59
|.543
|19½
|San Francisco
|61
|65
|.484
|27
|Arizona
|59
|67
|.468
|29
|Colorado
|55
|74
|.426
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3
Detroit 9, Texas 8
Kansas City 15, San Diego 7
Seattle 4, Cleveland 0
Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Watkins 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 10-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-5) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 13-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-7), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1
Washington 3, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7
Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3
Kansas City 15, San Diego 7
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (Hudson 7-6) at Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-10) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 5-7) at San Francisco (Webb 11-7), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.