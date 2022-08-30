On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
78
51
.605
_

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 78 51 .605 _
Tampa Bay 70 57 .551 7
Toronto 69 58 .543 8
Baltimore 67 60 .528 10
Boston 62 67 .481 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 67 59 .532 _
Minnesota 66 61 .520
Chicago 63 65 .492 5
Kansas City 52 77 .403 16½
Detroit 50 78 .391 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 82 47 .636 _
Seattle 70 58 .547 11½
Texas 58 69 .457 23
Los Angeles 56 73 .434 26
Oakland 48 81 .372 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 82 47 .636 _
Atlanta 79 50 .612 3
Philadelphia 72 57 .558 10
Miami 55 73 .430 26½
Washington 43 85 .336 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 75 54 .581 _
Milwaukee 68 59 .535 6
Chicago 55 74 .426 20
Cincinnati 50 77 .394 24
Pittsburgh 48 80 .375 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 89 38 .701 _
San Diego 71 59 .546 19½
San Francisco 61 66 .480 28
Arizona 60 67 .472 29
Colorado 55 74 .426 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Texas (Pérez 10-4), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 9-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 9-10), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-12) at Detroit (Alexander 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 9-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-9), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at San Francisco (Wood 8-11), 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 4-6) at Cincinnati (Minor 3-10), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-5) at Atlanta (Wright 16-5), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 2-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|5 DigiMarCon Ireland 2022 - Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories