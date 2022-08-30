Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|51
|.605
|_
|Tampa Bay
|70
|57
|.551
|7
|Toronto
|69
|58
|.543
|8
|Baltimore
|67
|60
|.528
|10
|Boston
|62
|67
|.481
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|59
|.532
|_
|Minnesota
|66
|61
|.520
|1½
|Chicago
|63
|65
|.492
|5
|Kansas City
|52
|77
|.403
|16½
|Detroit
|50
|78
|.391
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|70
|58
|.547
|11½
|Texas
|58
|69
|.457
|23
|Los Angeles
|56
|73
|.434
|26
|Oakland
|48
|81
|.372
|34
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|Atlanta
|79
|50
|.612
|3
|Philadelphia
|72
|57
|.558
|10
|Miami
|55
|73
|.430
|26½
|Washington
|43
|85
|.336
|38½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|75
|54
|.581
|_
|Milwaukee
|68
|59
|.535
|6
|Chicago
|55
|74
|.426
|20
|Cincinnati
|50
|77
|.394
|24
|Pittsburgh
|48
|80
|.375
|26½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|89
|38
|.701
|_
|San Diego
|71
|59
|.546
|19½
|San Francisco
|61
|66
|.480
|28
|Arizona
|60
|67
|.472
|29
|Colorado
|55
|74
|.426
|35
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Boston 2
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Texas (Pérez 10-4), 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 9-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 9-10), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 9-12) at Detroit (Alexander 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 9-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-6), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-9), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5
Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7
San Diego 6, San Francisco 5
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at San Francisco (Wood 8-11), 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 4-6) at Cincinnati (Minor 3-10), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 2-5) at Atlanta (Wright 16-5), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 2-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
