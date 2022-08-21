Bell hits 2-run HR, Manaea goes 7, Padres top Nationals 2-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he’s out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory, scattering five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the... READ MORE

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he’s out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory, scattering five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31.

The teams split the four-game series, with Nick Martinez earning his fifth save for the Padres by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (4-17) gave up two runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings — his sixth loss without a win dating back to July 9.

After five scoreless innings, Corbin ran into trouble in the sixth. Brandon Drury hit a double, followed by Bell’s two-run shot into the right-field corner. Bell had been mired in a 1 for 33 hitting slump prior to his homer on Saturday.

The Nationals’ Hunter Harvey (1 2/3 innings) and Erasmo Ramirez (1 inning) both had scoreless relief stints after Corbin was removed.

TRANSACTIONS

The Nationals sent LHP Seth Romero on a rehab assignment on Saturday and recalled CF Josh Palacios from the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (right shoulder inflammation) is slated to return from the 15-day IL and start in the series opener in Seattle on Tuesday. Fedde has been on the IL since July 30, retroactive to July 27. ….INF Luis Garcia (left groin strain) left San Diego prior to Sunday’s game to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester. OF Yadiel Hernandez (left calf strain) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 19.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Off Monday. Fedde (5-7, 4.95 ERA) will start Tuesday to open a two-game series at Seattle. The Mariners have LHP Robbie Ray (9-8, 3.87 ERA) slated to take the mound.

Padres: Also off Monday. RHP Mike Clevinger (4-4, 3.63) opens a two-game home series Tuesday vs. the Cleveland Guardians — his former team — and RHP Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63).

