On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Birmingham agrees to $5M bailout of World Games debt

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 9:39 am
1 min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — City leaders complained, yet agreed to a $5 million bailout to help The World Games 2022 reduce a roughly $15 million debt from the sporting event held last month in Birmingham.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said the metro area did benefit from the 11-day Olympics-style competition. But he also joined council members in criticizing a lack of transparency about the finances of the event, which featured sports ranging from parachuting to billiards.

...

READ MORE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — City leaders complained, yet agreed to a $5 million bailout to help The World Games 2022 reduce a roughly $15 million debt from the sporting event held last month in Birmingham.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said the metro area did benefit from the 11-day Olympics-style competition. But he also joined council members in criticizing a lack of transparency about the finances of the event, which featured sports ranging from parachuting to billiards.

“I know each of you enough to know this sucks,” Mayor Randall Woodfin told the council at their meeting on Tuesday. “I feel the same way you feel.”

The World Games lost $2.5 million in expected sponsorships in May and ticket sales fell about 200,000 short of projections, said Nick Sellers, chief executive of the World Games Organizing Committee. While expenses were lower than projected, the lack of revenue still caused a budget crunch, he said.

        Insight by EY: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and agency leaders will explore how organizations are approaching supply chain risk management and the data strategy behind this management.

More than 100 companies or individuals, many of them from Alabama, are owed about $15 million, officials said. Some area companies also complained about a decline in business during the event, which didn’t draw the expected number of international visitors during its run from July 7-17.

The Birmingham games marked only the second time a U.S. city had played host to the World Games in its four-decade-long existence.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Sports News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|30 Improving the Speed of Detection and...
8|30 The Evolution of DevSecOps within the...
8|30 Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories