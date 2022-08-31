Birnbaum scores, D.C. United wins 2-1 over New York City FC

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Birnbaum scored in the 57th minute to lead D.C. United to a 2-1 win over New York City FC on Wednesday night.
United (7-17-4) also got one goal from Ola Kamara in the 24th minute.
Heber scored for NYCFC (13-9-6) in the 27th minute.
Both teams play again on Sunday, with United hosting the Colorado Rapids while NYCFC visits the New England Revolution.
