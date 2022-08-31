Birnbaum scores, D.C. United wins 2-1 over New York City FC

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Birnbaum scored in the 57th minute to lead D.C. United to a 2-1 win over New York City FC on Wednesday night. United (7-17-4) also got one goal from Ola Kamara in the 24th minute. Heber scored for NYCFC (13-9-6) in the 27th minute. Both teams play again on Sunday, with United hosting the Colorado Rapids while NYCFC visits the New England Revolution.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

