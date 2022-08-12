On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Blackhawks announce 1-year contracts for D Jones, F Kurashev

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 4:31 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to one-year contracts with defenseman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev.

Jones and Kurashev were restricted free agents. Jones’ deal carries a $1,350,000 salary-cap hit, and Kurashev’s contract is worth $750,000.

The team announced the moves on Friday. Training camp begins on Sept. 21.

The 25-year-old Jones set career highs with five goals and 10 assists in 51 games in his first season with Chicago. He was...

The 25-year-old Jones set career highs with five goals and 10 assists in 51 games in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in the July 2021 trade that sent Duncan Keith to Edmonton.

Kurashev, 22, had six goals and 15 assists in 67 games last season. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

Kurashev made his NHL debut on Jan. 15, 2021. He had eight goals and eight assists in 54 games in his first season with Chicago.

