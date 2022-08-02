Blanco leads the Portland Timbers against Nashville

Nashville SC (8-7-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (7-6-10, seventh in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +114, Nashville SC +216, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Blanco leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with Nashville after scoring two goals against Minnesota United. The Timbers are 7-4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Jaroslaw Niezgoda leads the third-ranked scoring team in the... READ MORE

Nashville SC (8-7-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (7-6-10, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +114, Nashville SC +216, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Blanco leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with Nashville after scoring two goals against Minnesota United.

The Timbers are 7-4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Jaroslaw Niezgoda leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine. The Timbers have scored 39 goals.

Nashville is 5-6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville has an even goal differential, scoring and allowing 29.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niezgoda has scored nine goals for the Timbers. Blanco has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has 12 goals and four assists for Nashville. Teal Bunbury has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 4-2-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Nashville: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured).

Nashville: Robert Castellanos (injured), Alex Muyl (injured), Daniel Lovitz (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

