Blue Jays bring win streak into game against the Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (64-54, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-47, first in the AL East) New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 184 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -179, Blue Jays +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays aim to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York has a 42-19 record in home games and a 73-47 record overall. The Yankees have a 43-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Toronto is 64-54 overall and 28-29 in road games. The Blue Jays have the best team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

The teams match up Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 8-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 46 home runs while slugging .658. Josh Donaldson is 6-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Alejandro Kirk has a .304 batting average to rank sixth on the Blue Jays, and has 16 doubles and 12 home runs. Santiago Espinal is 10-for-23 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .171 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (knee), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

