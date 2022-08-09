On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Blue Jays sign OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to 1-year deal

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 5:14 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays signed veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract before Tuesday night’s game at Baltimore.

The 32-year-old Bradley was released by the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. He is batting .210 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 92 games this season.

“Every year is a challenging year. You go through a lot of different things,” Bradley said. “Obviously haven’t had the offensive year that I’ve wanted.”

Bradley agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with Milwaukee in March 2021 and played one season for the Brewers. Then he was traded to Boston in December and played a second stint with the Red Sox.

Bradley was the MVP of the 2018 AL Championship Series.

A native of Richmond, Virginia, Bradley said his family often comes to Camden Yards — and Tuesday would be no different.

“My mom was on it,” he said.

The Blue Jays designated right-hander Matt Peacock for assignment and optioned infielder Otto Lopez to Triple-A Buffalo.

