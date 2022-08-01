Boston 3, Houston 2

Boston
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
3
6
3
Totals
32
2
5
2
Duran cf
4
1
2
3
Altuve 2b
4
1
0
0
Bogaerts ss
4
0
0
0
Gurriel...
READ MORE
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Arroyo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matijevic ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|001
|020
|000
|—
|3
|Houston
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Arroyo (3), Bogaerts (7). DP_Boston 1, Houston 1. LOB_Boston 3, Houston 7. 2B_Dalbec (7), Duran (11), Gurriel (31), Díaz (10). HR_Duran (2). SF_Alvarez (4).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi W,5-3
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Schreiber H,16
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Houck S,7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia L,8-7
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:02. A_35,185 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.