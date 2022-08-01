Trending:
Boston 3, Houston 2

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 11:29 pm
< a min read
      

Boston Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 32 2 5 2
Duran cf 4 1 2 3 Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 2 0 0 1
J.Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 1
Arroyo 3b 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0
Cordero rf 4 0 0 0 Peña ss 4 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. rf 0 0 0 0 McCormick lf 3 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 2 2 1 0 Meyers cf 3 0 1 0
Sánchez 2b 3 0 0 0 Matijevic ph 1 0 0 0
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0
Jones ph 1 0 0 0
Boston 001 020 000 3
Houston 002 000 000 2

E_Arroyo (3), Bogaerts (7). DP_Boston 1, Houston 1. LOB_Boston 3, Houston 7. 2B_Dalbec (7), Duran (11), Gurriel (31), Díaz (10). HR_Duran (2). SF_Alvarez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi W,5-3 6 1-3 4 2 0 2 6
Schreiber H,16 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Houck S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Garcia L,8-7 7 6 3 3 1 5
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 2
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:02. A_35,185 (41,168).

Top Stories