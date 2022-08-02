Boston 3, Houston 2

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
3
6
3
1
8
Duran cf
4
1
2
3
0
0
.245
Bogaerts ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.313
Verdugo lf
4
0
1
0
|Boston
|001
|020
|000_3
|6
|2
|Houston
|002
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Meyers in the 9th. b-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th.
E_Arroyo (3), Bogaerts (7). LOB_Boston 3, Houston 7. 2B_Dalbec (7), Duran (11), Gurriel (31), Díaz (10). HR_Duran (2), off Garcia. RBIs_Duran 3 (10), Alvarez (71), Díaz (26). SF_Alvarez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bogaerts); Houston 5 (McCormick, Maldonado, Díaz, Peña 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Houston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Alvarez, Tucker. GIDP_J.Martinez, Altuve.
DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Sánchez, Dalbec); Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 5-3
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|97
|4.11
|Schreiber, H, 16
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|1.55
|Houck, S, 7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.24
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 8-7
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|99
|3.81
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.38
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.67
Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 1-0. WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:02. A_35,185 (41,168).
