Boston 3, Houston 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 1 8 Duran cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .245 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 J.Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Arroyo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Cordero rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Bradley Jr. rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Dalbec 1b 2 2 1 0 1 1 .205 Sánchez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .069 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .175

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 3 9 Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .270 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Alvarez dh 2 0 0 1 1 1 .308 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .255 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Peña ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 McCormick lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Meyers cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .220 a-Matijevic ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .175 b-Jones ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Boston 001 020 000_3 6 2 Houston 002 000 000_2 5 0

a-struck out for Meyers in the 9th. b-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th.

E_Arroyo (3), Bogaerts (7). LOB_Boston 3, Houston 7. 2B_Dalbec (7), Duran (11), Gurriel (31), Díaz (10). HR_Duran (2), off Garcia. RBIs_Duran 3 (10), Alvarez (71), Díaz (26). SF_Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bogaerts); Houston 5 (McCormick, Maldonado, Díaz, Peña 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Houston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Alvarez, Tucker. GIDP_J.Martinez, Altuve.

DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Sánchez, Dalbec); Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 5-3 6 1-3 4 2 0 2 6 97 4.11 Schreiber, H, 16 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 1.55 Houck, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.24

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, L, 8-7 7 6 3 3 1 5 99 3.81 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.38 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.67

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 1-0. WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:02. A_35,185 (41,168).

