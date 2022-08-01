Trending:
Boston 3, Houston 2

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 11:29 pm
< a min read
      

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
3
6
3
1
8

Duran cf
4
1
2
3
0
0
.245

Bogaerts ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.313

Verdugo lf
4
0
1
0

Boston 001 020 000_3 6 2
Houston 002 000 000_2 5 0

a-struck out for Meyers in the 9th. b-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th.

E_Arroyo (3), Bogaerts (7). LOB_Boston 3, Houston 7. 2B_Dalbec (7), Duran (11), Gurriel (31), Díaz (10). HR_Duran (2), off Garcia. RBIs_Duran 3 (10), Alvarez (71), Díaz (26). SF_Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bogaerts); Houston 5 (McCormick, Maldonado, Díaz, Peña 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Houston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Alvarez, Tucker. GIDP_J.Martinez, Altuve.

DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Sánchez, Dalbec); Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, W, 5-3 6 1-3 4 2 0 2 6 97 4.11
Schreiber, H, 16 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 1.55
Houck, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.24
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, L, 8-7 7 6 3 3 1 5 99 3.81
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.38
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.67

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 1-0. WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:02. A_35,185 (41,168).

