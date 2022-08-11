Trending:
Boston 4, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 10:10 pm
Baltimore

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 29 4 8 4
Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 Pham lf 4 1 1 1
Rutschman c 3 1 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Santander lf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 1
Mountcastle 1b 3 1 1 0 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 1
Vavra dh 4 1 2 2 Martinez dh 2 1 0 0
Hays rf 4 0 1 1 Hosmer 1b 3 0 2 1
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0
Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0
Phillips pr 0 0 0 0 Duran cf 3 1 1 0
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0
Baltimore 000 003 000 3
Boston 102 001 00x 4

DP_Baltimore 2, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 3. 2B_Bogaerts (30), Verdugo (27), Pham (4), Arroyo (8), Hosmer (3). 3B_Vavra (1). SB_Mateo (27). SF_Bogaerts (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Kremer L,4-4 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 6
Vespi 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Baker 1 0 0 0 0 1
Akin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Winckowski 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 2
A.Davis W,2-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Schreiber S,4-6 2 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:46. A_33,927 (37,755).

Top Stories