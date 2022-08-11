Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Baltimore
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vavra dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|Boston
|102
|001
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Baltimore 2, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 3. 2B_Bogaerts (30), Verdugo (27), Pham (4), Arroyo (8), Hosmer (3). 3B_Vavra (1). SB_Mateo (27). SF_Bogaerts (5).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer L,4-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Vespi
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Akin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winckowski
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|A.Davis W,2-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Schreiber S,4-6
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:46. A_33,927 (37,755).
