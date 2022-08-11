Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Baltimore

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 2 6 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Rutschman c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .250 Santander lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .259 Vavra dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .370 Hays rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .261 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 1-Phillips pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .149 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 8 4 1 7 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .231 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .309 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .273 Martinez dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .276 Hosmer 1b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .267 Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Duran cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .234

Baltimore 000 003 000_3 8 0 Boston 102 001 00x_4 8 0

1-ran for Urías in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 3. 2B_Bogaerts (30), Verdugo (27), Pham (4), Arroyo (8), Hosmer (3). 3B_Vavra (1). RBIs_Vavra 2 (6), Hays (49), Verdugo (54), Pham (8), Bogaerts (48), Hosmer (2). SB_Mateo (27). CS_Mateo (6). SF_Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Vavra, Rutschman); Boston 3 (Arroyo, Plawecki, Martinez). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Boston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rutschman, Santander, Mullins, Devers. GIDP_Hays, Arroyo, Verdugo.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle); Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Hosmer).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer, L, 4-4 5 2-3 6 4 4 1 6 87 3.69 Vespi 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.98 Baker 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.30 Akin 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.76

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Winckowski 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 2 93 4.69 A.Davis, W, 2-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.70 Barnes, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 7.08 Schreiber, S, 4-6 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Vespi 1-1, A.Davis 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:46. A_33,927 (37,755).

