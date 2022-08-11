Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
8
3
2
6
Mullins cf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.263
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Vavra dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.370
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|1-Phillips pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|1
|7
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Martinez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Duran cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|000_3
|8
|0
|Boston
|102
|001
|00x_4
|8
|0
1-ran for Urías in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 3. 2B_Bogaerts (30), Verdugo (27), Pham (4), Arroyo (8), Hosmer (3). 3B_Vavra (1). RBIs_Vavra 2 (6), Hays (49), Verdugo (54), Pham (8), Bogaerts (48), Hosmer (2). SB_Mateo (27). CS_Mateo (6). SF_Bogaerts.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Vavra, Rutschman); Boston 3 (Arroyo, Plawecki, Martinez). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Boston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rutschman, Santander, Mullins, Devers. GIDP_Hays, Arroyo, Verdugo.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle); Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Hosmer).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 4-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|87
|3.69
|Vespi
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.98
|Baker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.30
|Akin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.76
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|93
|4.69
|A.Davis, W, 2-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.70
|Barnes, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|7.08
|Schreiber, S, 4-6
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Vespi 1-1, A.Davis 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:46. A_33,927 (37,755).
