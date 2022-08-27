Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|
|Díaz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peralta ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chang 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Choi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Boston
|400
|100
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2. 2B_Verdugo (32). HR_Hernández (6). SB_Arozarena (24).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs L,6-4
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|8
|Cleavinger
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill W,6-5
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Familia
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Schreiber S,5-7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Schreiber.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:24. A_34,036 (37,755).
