Sports News

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 6:54 pm
Tampa Bay

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 30 5 8 5
Díaz dh 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 4 1 2 0
Margot rf 4 0 1 0 Verdugo rf 4 1 2 0
Arozarena lf 4 0 2 1 Martinez dh 4 0 1 2
Ramírez 1b 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 0 0
Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0
Bethancourt c 3 0 0 0 Story 2b 3 1 1 0
Peralta ph 0 0 0 0 Hernández cf 2 1 1 1
Chang 2b 2 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 2
Choi ph 1 0 0 0 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0
Walls ss 4 0 0 0
Siri cf 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 010 1
Boston 400 100 00x 5

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2. 2B_Verdugo (32). HR_Hernández (6). SB_Arozarena (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Springs L,6-4 6 8 5 5 1 8
Cleavinger 2 0 0 0 0 3
Boston
Hill W,6-5 7 3 0 0 1 11
Familia 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Schreiber S,5-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Schreiber.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:24. A_34,036 (37,755).

