Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

August 27, 2022 6:52 pm
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 2 12
Díaz dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Margot rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Arozarena lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .260
Ramírez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .325
Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219
Bethancourt c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
a-Peralta ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Chang 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .205
b-Choi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Walls ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Siri cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 8 5 1 11
Pham lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .284
Verdugo rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284
Martinez dh 4 0 1 2 0 3 .275
Devers 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .297
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Story 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .223
Hernández cf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .219
Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .208
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .204
Tampa Bay 000 000 010_1 6 0
Boston 400 100 00x_5 8 0

a-walked for Bethancourt in the 9th. b-struck out for Chang in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2. 2B_Verdugo (32). HR_Hernández (6), off Springs. RBIs_Arozarena (67), Martinez 2 (48), Dalbec 2 (36), Hernández (34). SB_Arozarena (24). CS_Pham (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Ramírez, Paredes); Boston 1 (Plawecki). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Boston 2 for 3.

GIDP_Devers.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Chang, Walls, Ramírez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs, L, 6-4 6 8 5 5 1 8 86 2.76
Cleavinger 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 6-5 7 3 0 0 1 11 95 4.32
Familia 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 27 3.18
Schreiber, S, 5-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.24

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 2-0. WP_Schreiber.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:24. A_34,036 (37,755).

