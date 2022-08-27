Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|2
|12
|
|Díaz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-Peralta ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Chang 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|b-Choi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|1
|11
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.275
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Story 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Hernández cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010_1
|6
|0
|Boston
|400
|100
|00x_5
|8
|0
a-walked for Bethancourt in the 9th. b-struck out for Chang in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2. 2B_Verdugo (32). HR_Hernández (6), off Springs. RBIs_Arozarena (67), Martinez 2 (48), Dalbec 2 (36), Hernández (34). SB_Arozarena (24). CS_Pham (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Ramírez, Paredes); Boston 1 (Plawecki). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Boston 2 for 3.
GIDP_Devers.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Chang, Walls, Ramírez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, L, 6-4
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|8
|86
|2.76
|Cleavinger
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 6-5
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|95
|4.32
|Familia
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|3.18
|Schreiber, S, 5-7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.24
Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 2-0. WP_Schreiber.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:24. A_34,036 (37,755).
