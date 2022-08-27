Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 2 12 Díaz dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Margot rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Arozarena lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .260 Ramírez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .325 Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219 Bethancourt c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 a-Peralta ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Chang 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .205 b-Choi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Walls ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Siri cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .193

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 8 5 1 11 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .284 Verdugo rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284 Martinez dh 4 0 1 2 0 3 .275 Devers 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .297 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Story 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .223 Hernández cf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .219 Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .208 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .204

Tampa Bay 000 000 010_1 6 0 Boston 400 100 00x_5 8 0

a-walked for Bethancourt in the 9th. b-struck out for Chang in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2. 2B_Verdugo (32). HR_Hernández (6), off Springs. RBIs_Arozarena (67), Martinez 2 (48), Dalbec 2 (36), Hernández (34). SB_Arozarena (24). CS_Pham (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Ramírez, Paredes); Boston 1 (Plawecki). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Boston 2 for 3.

GIDP_Devers.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Chang, Walls, Ramírez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs, L, 6-4 6 8 5 5 1 8 86 2.76 Cleavinger 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 0.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 6-5 7 3 0 0 1 11 95 4.32 Familia 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 27 3.18 Schreiber, S, 5-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.24

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 2-0. WP_Schreiber.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:24. A_34,036 (37,755).

