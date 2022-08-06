Trending:
Boston 7, Kansas City 4

The Associated Press
August 6, 2022 12:14 am
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 13 7 5 5
Duran cf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .228
Pham lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .188
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .319
Bogaerts ss 5 1 4 1 0 0 .315
Verdugo rf 4 2 3 0 1 0 .269
Martinez dh 5 0 1 2 0 2 .280
Hosmer 1b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .143
McGuire c 4 1 1 1 1 0 .234
Sánchez 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .108
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 4 5 10
Melendez lf 3 0 1 2 2 0 .230
Massey 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Perez c 5 1 1 1 0 3 .215
Pasquantino dh 5 1 3 0 0 0 .234
Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .248
Pratto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .192
Eaton rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .167
Isbel cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .205
a-Taylor ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Boston 010 211 020_7 13 0
Kansas City 000 010 030_4 9 1

a-singled for Isbel in the 8th.

E_Melendez (6). LOB_Boston 10, Kansas City 10. 2B_Verdugo 2 (24), Hosmer (1), Martinez (33), Duran (12), Dozier (21), Melendez (14). 3B_Isbel (3). HR_Perez (16), off Winckowski. RBIs_Hosmer (1), Martinez 2 (42), Bogaerts (47), McGuire (11), Duran 2 (12), Perez (48), Eaton (3), Melendez 2 (31). CS_Sánchez (2). SF_Eaton. S_Sánchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Verdugo, McGuire 3, Pham, Devers); Kansas City 8 (Lopez 3, Isbel, Perez, Dozier, Massey 2). RISP_Boston 5 for 18; Kansas City 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hosmer. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Pratto, Lopez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Winckowski, W, 5-5 5 5 1 1 2 4 87 4.68
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.36
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 3.32
A.Davis 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 20 4.70
Schreiber 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 20 1.49
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 3-7 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 2 95 4.58
Garrett 1 2 1 0 0 1 22 5.08
Mills 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 22 4.76
Staumont 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 16 4.73
Payamps 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 32 3.26

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 2-2, Garrett 2-0, Mills 2-0, Payamps 1-0. WP_Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:44. A_21,246 (37,903).

Top Stories