Boston 7, Kansas City 4

Boston

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

38

7

13

7

5

5 Duran cf

5

0

1

2

0

0

.228 READ MORE

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 13 7 5 5 Duran cf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .228 Pham lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .188 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .319 Bogaerts ss 5 1 4 1 0 0 .315 Verdugo rf 4 2 3 0 1 0 .269 Martinez dh 5 0 1 2 0 2 .280 Hosmer 1b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .143 McGuire c 4 1 1 1 1 0 .234 Sánchez 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .108

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 9 4 5 10 Melendez lf 3 0 1 2 2 0 .230 Massey 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Perez c 5 1 1 1 0 3 .215 Pasquantino dh 5 1 3 0 0 0 .234 Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .248 Pratto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .192 Eaton rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .167 Isbel cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .205 a-Taylor ph-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246

Boston 010 211 020_7 13 0 Kansas City 000 010 030_4 9 1

a-singled for Isbel in the 8th.

E_Melendez (6). LOB_Boston 10, Kansas City 10. 2B_Verdugo 2 (24), Hosmer (1), Martinez (33), Duran (12), Dozier (21), Melendez (14). 3B_Isbel (3). HR_Perez (16), off Winckowski. RBIs_Hosmer (1), Martinez 2 (42), Bogaerts (47), McGuire (11), Duran 2 (12), Perez (48), Eaton (3), Melendez 2 (31). CS_Sánchez (2). SF_Eaton. S_Sánchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Verdugo, McGuire 3, Pham, Devers); Kansas City 8 (Lopez 3, Isbel, Perez, Dozier, Massey 2). RISP_Boston 5 for 18; Kansas City 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hosmer. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Pratto, Lopez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Winckowski, W, 5-5 5 5 1 1 2 4 87 4.68 Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.36 Sawamura 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 3.32 A.Davis 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 20 4.70 Schreiber 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 20 1.49

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, L, 3-7 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 2 95 4.58 Garrett 1 2 1 0 0 1 22 5.08 Mills 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 22 4.76 Staumont 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 16 4.73 Payamps 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 32 3.26

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 2-2, Garrett 2-0, Mills 2-0, Payamps 1-0. WP_Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:44. A_21,246 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.