Boston 7, Kansas City 4

Boston Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 13 7 Totals 35 4 9 4 Duran cf 5 0 1 2 Melendez lf 3 0 1 2 Pham lf 4 1 0 0 Massey 2b 5 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Perez c 5 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 5 1 4 1 Pasquantino dh 5 1 3 0 Verdugo rf 4 2 3 0 Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 Martinez dh 5 0 1 2 Pratto 1b 3 1 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 2 1 1 Eaton rf 2 0 0 1 McGuire c 4 1 1 1 Isbel cf 3 0 1 0 Sánchez 2b 3 0 2 0 Taylor ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Lopez ss 4 0 0 0

Boston 010 211 020 — 7 Kansas City 000 010 030 — 4

E_Melendez (6). DP_Boston 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Boston 10, Kansas City 10. 2B_Verdugo 2 (24), Hosmer (1), Martinez (33), Duran (12), Dozier (21), Melendez (14). 3B_Isbel (3). HR_Perez (16). SF_Eaton (2). S_Sánchez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Winckowski W,5-5 5 5 1 1 2 4 Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 1 Sawamura 1 0 0 0 1 3 A.Davis 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 Schreiber 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2

Kansas City Greinke L,3-7 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 2 Garrett 1 2 1 0 0 1 Mills 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Staumont 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Payamps 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2

Garrett pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

WP_Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:44. A_21,246 (37,903).

