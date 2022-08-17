Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

Boston
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|3
|3
|1
|
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Padlo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Madris dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|030
|010
|013
|—
|8
|Pittsburgh
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
E_Hosmer (1). DP_Boston 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Boston 10, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Arroyo (9), Verdugo (30), Devers (32), Chavis (12). HR_Reynolds (18).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill W,5-5
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Brasier H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sawamura H,3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Contreras L,3-3
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stout
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
WP_Contreras(2).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:43. A_15,231 (38,747).
