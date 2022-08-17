Trending:
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 10:09 pm
< a min read
      

Boston

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

Boston Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 12 8 Totals 33 3 6 3
Pham lf 5 0 0 0 Newman ss 4 1 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 2 2 2
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0
Verdugo rf 3 3 3 1 Gamel rf 4 0 1 1
Martinez dh 2 2 0 0 Padlo 3b 4 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 0 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0
Arroyo 2b 5 1 3 3 Allen lf 3 0 0 0
McGuire c 3 0 1 0 Madris dh 3 0 0 0
Refsnyder ph 0 0 0 1 Delay c 3 0 0 0
Plawecki c 1 0 1 2
Hernández cf 5 0 1 1
Boston 030 010 013 8
Pittsburgh 200 000 001 3

E_Hosmer (1). DP_Boston 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Boston 10, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Arroyo (9), Verdugo (30), Devers (32), Chavis (12). HR_Reynolds (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Hill W,5-5 5 3 2 2 0 4
Brasier H,9 1 0 0 0 0 3
Sawamura H,3 2 0 0 0 0 1
Familia 1 3 1 1 0 1
Pittsburgh
Contreras L,3-3 6 6 4 4 4 3
Underwood Jr. 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Stout 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Ramirez 1 3 3 3 2 1

WP_Contreras(2).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:43. A_15,231 (38,747).

Top Stories