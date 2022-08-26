Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
8
9
8
2
10
Díaz 3b
4
2
3
1
1
0
.280
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|2
|10
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Lowe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Chang 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Arozarena rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Ramírez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.330
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Siri cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.196
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.236
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|b-Paredes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|16
|9
|3
|10
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.301
|Arroyo 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Cordero 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|a-Dalbec ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.209
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.220
|Tampa Bay
|121
|000
|040_8
|9
|0
|Boston
|010
|223
|10x_9
|16
|1
a-walked for Cordero in the 5th. b-struck out for Walls in the 8th. c-struck out for Chang in the 9th.
E_Bogaerts (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Boston 10. 2B_Siri (10), Díaz (28), Peralta (4), Verdugo (31), Arroyo (12), Plawecki (6), Dalbec (9). 3B_Verdugo (1). HR_Díaz (8), off Wacha; Choi (9), off Wacha; Siri (4), off Brasier; Cordero (7), off Yarbrough; Bogaerts (11), off Armstrong. RBIs_Díaz (47), Choi 2 (48), Ramírez (45), Peralta (6), Siri 3 (15), Plawecki 2 (11), Cordero (28), Duran (17), Hernández (33), Bogaerts 3 (53), Verdugo (59). SB_Díaz (2). CS_Díaz (3). SF_Ramírez, Duran.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Mejía); Boston 8 (Bogaerts 2, Verdugo 2, Pham 2, Plawecki, Martinez). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 9; Boston 7 for 20.
GIDP_Peralta.
DP_Boston 1 (Hernández, Bogaerts, Cordero).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chargois
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Yarbrough, L, 1-8
|3
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|3
|81
|4.87
|Armstrong, BS, 1-3
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|40
|4.03
|Beeks
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|2.70
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.27
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 9-1
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|6
|93
|2.53
|Strahm
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.48
|Brasier
|0
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|12
|6.47
|Barnes, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.60
|Whitlock, S, 6-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.90
Brasier pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-2. HBP_Wacha 2 (Lowe,Arozarena). WP_Armstrong, Beeks.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:30. A_30,095 (37,755).
