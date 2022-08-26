Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 9 8 2 10 Díaz 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .280 Lowe 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Chang 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 c-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Arozarena rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258 Ramírez dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .330 Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .253 Siri cf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .196 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Choi 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .236 Walls ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .178 b-Paredes ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 9 16 9 3 10 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .274 Verdugo rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .282 Martinez dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Bogaerts ss 5 2 2 3 0 1 .301 Arroyo 3b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .286 Cordero 1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .226 a-Dalbec ph-1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .207 Hernández 2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .217 Plawecki c 4 0 3 2 0 1 .209 Duran cf 3 0 0 1 0 3 .220

Tampa Bay 121 000 040_8 9 0 Boston 010 223 10x_9 16 1

a-walked for Cordero in the 5th. b-struck out for Walls in the 8th. c-struck out for Chang in the 9th.

E_Bogaerts (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Boston 10. 2B_Siri (10), Díaz (28), Peralta (4), Verdugo (31), Arroyo (12), Plawecki (6), Dalbec (9). 3B_Verdugo (1). HR_Díaz (8), off Wacha; Choi (9), off Wacha; Siri (4), off Brasier; Cordero (7), off Yarbrough; Bogaerts (11), off Armstrong. RBIs_Díaz (47), Choi 2 (48), Ramírez (45), Peralta (6), Siri 3 (15), Plawecki 2 (11), Cordero (28), Duran (17), Hernández (33), Bogaerts 3 (53), Verdugo (59). SB_Díaz (2). CS_Díaz (3). SF_Ramírez, Duran.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Mejía); Boston 8 (Bogaerts 2, Verdugo 2, Pham 2, Plawecki, Martinez). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 9; Boston 7 for 20.

GIDP_Peralta.

DP_Boston 1 (Hernández, Bogaerts, Cordero).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chargois 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Yarbrough, L, 1-8 3 1-3 8 5 5 2 3 81 4.87 Armstrong, BS, 1-3 1 2-3 5 3 3 1 4 40 4.03 Beeks 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 2.70 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.27

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha, W, 9-1 6 5 4 4 1 6 93 2.53 Strahm 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.48 Brasier 0 3 4 4 1 0 12 6.47 Barnes, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.60 Whitlock, S, 6-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.90

Brasier pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-2. HBP_Wacha 2 (Lowe,Arozarena). WP_Armstrong, Beeks.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:30. A_30,095 (37,755).

