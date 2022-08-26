Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Tampa Bay
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|16
|9
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Chang 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Arozarena rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cordero 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dalbec ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paredes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|121
|000
|040
|—
|8
|Boston
|010
|223
|10x
|—
|9
E_Bogaerts (8). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Boston 10. 2B_Siri (10), Díaz (28), Peralta (4), Verdugo (31), Arroyo (12), Plawecki (6), Dalbec (9). 3B_Verdugo (1). HR_Díaz (8), Choi (9), Siri (4), Cordero (7), Bogaerts (11). SB_Díaz (2). SF_Ramírez (4), Duran (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chargois
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yarbrough L,1-8
|3
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Armstrong BS,1-3
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Beeks
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha W,9-1
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Strahm
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brasier
|0
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Barnes H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Whitlock S,6-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brasier pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Wacha 2 (Lowe,Arozarena). WP_Armstrong, Beeks.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:30. A_30,095 (37,755).
