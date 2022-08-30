On Air: America in the Morning
Bournemouth fires Parker 3 days after 9-0 loss to Liverpool

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 4:23 am
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — A 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool proved to be the end for Scott Parker.

The former England midfielder was fired as Bournemouth manager on Tuesday, three days after the team’s heavy beating at Anfield in the English Premier League.

Parker was hired by Bournemouth in the offseason of 2021 and guided the south-coast team to promotion.

Bournemouth started life back in the league with a win over Aston Villa but has since had three straight losses — to Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool — without scoring a goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

