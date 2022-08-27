Trending:
Braves play the Cardinals after Contreras’ 4-hit game

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 2:43 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (79-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-54, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals after William Contreras’ four-hit game on Friday.

St. Louis has gone 40-22 in home games and 72-54 overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.83.

Atlanta has a 37-24 record in road games and a 79-48 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 34 doubles and 33 home runs for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 13-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 31 home runs while slugging .551. Vaughn Grissom is 13-for-39 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .317 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Braves: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

