Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series

Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves to open a four-game series.

Miami has a 23-28 record in home games and a 50-61 record overall. The Marlins are 33-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 29-24 record on the road and a 66-46 record overall. The Braves have a 45-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Austin Riley has a .297 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 33 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .210 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (calf), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

