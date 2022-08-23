Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 2:42 am
2 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (64-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-5, 2.48 ERA, .94 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (15-1, 2.12 ERA, .86 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Brewers +125; over/under is 7 runs

Milwaukee Brewers (64-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-5, 2.48 ERA, .94 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (15-1, 2.12 ERA, .86 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Brewers +125; over/under is 7 runs

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has an 84-36 record overall and a 43-16 record at home. The Dodgers have the best team slugging percentage in the NL at .451.

Milwaukee is 34-32 in road games and 64-56 overall. The Brewers have gone 37-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 40 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 74 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 10-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 26 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 8-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .166 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|29 VMworld | VMware Explore
8|29 DAFITC
8|29 Leadership Assessment Program
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories