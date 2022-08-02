Brewers continue retooling bullpen by adding Rosenthal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers continued to reshape their bullpen following the departure of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader by acquiring injured reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the San Francisco Giants just before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Tristan Peters to the Giants. The Brewers announced the trade before starting a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosenthal hasn’t pitched since 2020 due to a variety of injuries but is hoping... READ MORE

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers continued to reshape their bullpen following the departure of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader by acquiring injured reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the San Francisco Giants just before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Tristan Peters to the Giants.

The Brewers announced the trade before starting a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rosenthal hasn’t pitched since 2020 due to a variety of injuries but is hoping to make it back later this season. When Rosenthal signed a $4.5 million, one-year deal with San Francisco on July 21, Giants manager Gabe Kapler said the right-hander was several weeks away from being ready.

The 32-year-old Rosenthal has a 3.36 ERA and 132 saves in 373 career regular-season appearances, with 93 of those saves coming for St. Louis from 2014-15.

The NL Central-leading Brewers also had acquired right-hander Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers on Monday night for infielder Mark Mathias and pitching prospect Antoine Kelly. That came after Hader was sent to San Diego earlier Monday in exchange for former Padres closer Taylor Rogers and right-hander Dinelson Lamet as well as outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitching prospect Robert Gasser.

Peters, 22, was batting .306 with seven home runs and 51 RBIs in 90 games in Class A.

