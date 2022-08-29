Brewers open 3-game series at home against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (67-59, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 2.84 ERA, .97 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers start a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Milwaukee is 67-59 overall and 33-25 at home. The Brewers rank third in the majors with 178 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Pittsburgh is 48-79 overall and 22-43 in road games. The Pirates are 33-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the 17th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 27 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 21 home runs while slugging .459. Kevin Newman is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.85 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: day-to-day (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

