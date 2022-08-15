Broncos sign free agent Schobert, activate Gregory, Turner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert on Monday and activated newcomers Randy Gregory and Billy Turner from the PUP list. Schobert’s signing comes 48 hours after the Broncos lost inside linebacker Jonas Griffith to a dislocated elbow in their 17-7 exhibition victory over the Cowboys. Griffith is projected to miss up to six weeks. Schobert is a seventh-year player from Wisconsin, who has played for the Browns (2016-19), Jaguars... READ MORE

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert on Monday and activated newcomers Randy Gregory and Billy Turner from the PUP list.

Schobert’s signing comes 48 hours after the Broncos lost inside linebacker Jonas Griffith to a dislocated elbow in their 17-7 exhibition victory over the Cowboys. Griffith is projected to miss up to six weeks.

Schobert is a seventh-year player from Wisconsin, who has played for the Browns (2016-19), Jaguars (2020) and Steelers (2021), starting 81 games, including playoffs, and getting 11 sacks, 10 interceptions, 30 pass breakups, 10 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career.

Schobert’s 647 tackles rank sixth in the NFL since he entered the league as the 99th player selected in the 2016 draft. He’s the only player since that season to get 600 tackles, 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.

Gregory is the gem of GM George Paton’s 2022 free agent class. The prized acquisition underwent shoulder surgery shortly after choosing Denver over Dallas this spring. The eighth-year outside linebacker signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos.

Turner was with new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay for the past three seasons. The versatile 10th-year offensive lineman returned to Denver, where he played from 2016-18, on a four-year, $28 million free agent contract this spring.

Turner is projected as the Broncos’ starting right tackle, but missed training camp while recovering from a knee injury that goes back to last season.

The Broncos also designated guard Ben Brady as waived/injured.

