Browns’ Jakeem Grant suffers Achilles injury in practice

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field Monday with what the team fears is a torn left Achilles tendon.

Grant, signed as a free agent during the offseason to improve a shaky return game, got hurt while battling cornerback A.J. Green during a one-on-one passing drill. Grant didn’t land awkwardly, but it quickly became obvious he was badly hurt.

Grant pounded his hand into the grass and writhed in pain on the ground as two trainers came to assist him. He was then placed on a cart and driven into the team’s facility as practice continued.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to undergo further testing.

Grant made the Pro Bowl last season with the Chicago Bears. The 5-foot-6 speedster averaged 13.9 yards on punt returns and 23.4 yards returning kickoffs. He played the previous five seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

The Browns signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million in March.

Cleveland’s return game didn’t produce much last season and Grant was viewed as a major upgrade to the unit.

On Sunday, Grant said he wanted to be known as more than an elite returner.

“Absolutely. I always preach that I’m a receiver first before a returner,” he said. “I’m going to continue to preach that message. I’m going to continue to work on that until I get that opportunity to have that breakout season.”

