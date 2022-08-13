Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Indianapolis
3
7
6
8
—
24
Buffalo
0
7
3
17
—
27
First Quarter
First Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 24, 6:13.
Second Quarter
Buf_Bernard 69 fumble return (Bass kick), 6:33.
Ind_T.Williams 15 pass from Foles (Blankenship kick), 1:42.
Third Quarter
Ind_Woods 11 pass from Ehlinger (kick failed), 7:17.
Buf_FG Bass 48, 2:49.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_Jacobson 12 pass from Ehlinger (Price run), 10:17.
Buf_Blackshear 1 run (pass failed), 8:10.
Buf_Blackshear 3 run (D.Johnson run), 3:51.
Buf_FG Bass 46, :00.
___
|
|Ind
|Buf
|First downs
|17
|18
|Total Net Yards
|288
|369
|Rushes-yards
|26-101
|19-65
|Passing
|187
|304
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-26
|Kickoff Returns
|3-74
|5-112
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-45
|1-32
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-37-1
|29-42-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-31
|2-6
|Punts
|5-52.8
|2-60.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|9-67
|11-90
|Time of Possession
|33:57
|26:03
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Hines 8-26, Ehlinger 4-24, Lindsay 5-24, Price 1-10, T.Williams 5-10, Jackson 2-4, Verdell 1-3. Buffalo, Moss 3-37, Blackshear 6-11, D.Johnson 6-9, Cook 3-5, Keenum 1-3.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Ehlinger 10-11-0-88, Foles 7-11-1-72, Ryan 6-10-0-58, Coan 1-5-0-0. Buffalo, Barkley 18-24-1-224, Keenum 11-18-2-86.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 2-30, Granson 2-29, Pierce 2-27, Woods 2-22, Hines 2-13, Lindsay 2-9, Fernea 2-8, Jackson 2-6, Patmon 1-18, T.Williams 1-15, Montgomery 1-13, Jacobson 1-12, Ogletree 1-5, Price 1-5, Nacua 1-4, Ford 1-2. Buffalo, Hodgins 9-77, Shakir 5-92, Blackshear 4-60, Kumerow 2-20, Gentry 2-11, Pau’u 2-10, Moss 2-5, Morris 1-29, Cook 1-5, D.Johnson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
